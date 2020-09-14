Mitch Ropelato Goes for an SLC Urban Assault

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The streets of Salt Lake City clear as society sheltered in during a pandemic. However, this reality becomes a dream for mountain biking athlete and Utah native, Mitch Ropelato . Revel in a day of raw talent that we call the Urban Assault.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.