Mitch Ropelato Goes for an SLC Urban Assault

So many skills.

September 14, 2020 By

The streets of Salt Lake City clear as society sheltered in during a pandemic. However, this reality becomes a dream for mountain biking athlete and Utah native, Mitch Ropelato. Revel in a day of raw talent that we call the Urban Assault.

Presented by Monster Energy.

Video by Jack Berg.

LTG
LTG_9.8.20

