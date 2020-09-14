Mitch Ropelato Goes for an SLC Urban Assault
So many skills.
The streets of Salt Lake City clear as society sheltered in during a pandemic. However, this reality becomes a dream for mountain biking athlete and Utah native, Mitch Ropelato. Revel in a day of raw talent that we call the Urban Assault.
Presented by Monster Energy.
Video by Jack Berg.
