Mike Giese Makes Us Want to Just Give Up

The ENVE team rider slays his Evil Wreckoning in Sunshine Coast, B.C.

April 2, 2020 By

You know that feeling when you absolutely nail a section? Everything you do comes together like poetry. You were efficient, confident, and maybe even a little stylish. Great feeling. It’s when you know all those years of riding have amounted to a certain level of mastery. Now, you know that other feeling when you watch a pro ride and you realize you are an insect among giants in this sport? Yeah, this video Mike Giese shredding Sunshine Coast will give you that feeling. We’re sorry.

