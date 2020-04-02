Mike Giese Makes Us Want to Just Give Up

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

You know that feeling when you absolutely nail a section? Everything you do comes together like poetry. You were efficient, confident, and maybe even a little stylish. Great feeling. It’s when you know all those years of riding have amounted to a certain level of mastery. Now, you know that other feeling when you watch a pro ride and you realize you are an insect among giants in this sport? Yeah, this video Mike Giese shredding Sunshine Coast will give you that feeling. We’re sorry.

