Mike Giese Makes Us Want to Just Give Up
The ENVE team rider slays his Evil Wreckoning in Sunshine Coast, B.C.
You know that feeling when you absolutely nail a section? Everything you do comes together like poetry. You were efficient, confident, and maybe even a little stylish. Great feeling. It’s when you know all those years of riding have amounted to a certain level of mastery. Now, you know that other feeling when you watch a pro ride and you realize you are an insect among giants in this sport? Yeah, this video Mike Giese shredding Sunshine Coast will give you that feeling. We’re sorry.
