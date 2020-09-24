Matt Simmonds Rips a New Bike on a Classic Trail – Raw From The Door
Re-flow.
Matt Simmonds has been busy over the Lockdown, he has taken it upon himself with a bit of local help to bring the Caersws DH tracks back to life after many years of neglect. The track was planned to be used for a National that was meant to be happening this weekend. Matt Simmonds has been riding, digging, and testing on his Prototype Privateer 141 as its a great all-rounder from steep fire road climbs to the straightest way back down the hill, it can do it all.
Video and Photos by We Are Peny
