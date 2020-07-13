Matt Jones’ Backyard Jumps Still Aren’t Finished

Plus, he explains why they're so small

July 13, 2020 By

One of the great things about social media is the real-time news updates. You can follow things literally as they happen. That’s what’s been so exciting about watching Matt Jones build his backyard trails. Out of a flat stretch of English peat, he’s made a creative braid (or “plait” as they say over there) of winding rollers, gaps, spines and transfers. But if you’re a builder, the most exciting part has probably been the empty acreage that still sits unused down the line. In an update video Red Bull released today, Jones walks us through what he’s done so far, reminds us that he’s still got more space to fill, and explains why he didn’t go big when he decided to go home.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It