Matt Jones’ Backyard Jumps Still Aren’t Finished

One of the great things about social media is the real-time news updates. You can follow things literally as they happen. That’s what’s been so exciting about watching Matt Jones build his backyard trails. Out of a flat stretch of English peat, he’s made a creative braid (or “plait” as they say over there) of winding rollers, gaps, spines and transfers. But if you’re a builder, the most exciting part has probably been the empty acreage that still sits unused down the line. In an update video Red Bull released today, Jones walks us through what he’s done so far, reminds us that he’s still got more space to fill, and explains why he didn’t go big when he decided to go home.

