Luna the Trail Dog is Every MTB Rider’s Dream Dog
When it’s time to hit the trails, having a partner to ride with is a good idea. It’s not only safer in the case of a nasty yard sale, but it’s always more fun to share the stoke with a friend. But if another human isn’t around, a four-legged trail buddy is the next best thing.
Meet Luna, a trail dog that shreds trails harder and faster than most grown adults. She hits the jumps, corners like a champ and sprints with pure speed. Check out this edit of Luna chasing her owner down a narrow singletrack––tongue hanging out the whole way.
