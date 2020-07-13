Luke Cryer is one of those chaps that literally blows your mind on a bike. How he gets into some of those shapes I’ll never know. I’ve known Luke a good few years now and he’s always been the life and soul of the party, it’s just who he is and his wild energy and eagerness to raise the bar is infectious. Lately, however, Luke did dip off the scene slightly.. and I was fearful he might not come back. But, once lockdown was eased in the UK, I noticed he got hold of a new bike from Loosedog and Matt Roe. I could see he was back in action and raring to go once again. I went riding up near his local one weekend to check out some cool filming spots.. later that week every spot was shot to the best of both our abilities and here we have it. The boy is back in action. Enjoy.

Photo Credit: Tommy Caldwell Photo Credit: Tommy Caldwell Photo Credit: Tommy Caldwell

His new bike. Courtesy of Loosedog and Matt Roe. Luke is unbelievably thankful to Loose for sorting it, and was buzzing when Matt (his BMX hero) drove 3 hours to deliver it right to his doorstep. Do meet your heroes, kids, most of them are preeeetty cool.

Photo Credit: Tommy Caldwell

Cracking a fat one. I’m not really a photographer at all, but he is pretty much a photographers dream.

Job done. Knackered, a ruined back, and borderline heat stroke.. but we put every ounce of effort in to bring your eyeballs something cool and show that Luke is back, and better than ever.

Soundtrack – ‘Jimmy Recard’ – Drapht. With thanks to Drapht.

Video / Photo / Words – Tom Caldwell