In Part 3 of #LockedInHellsend we start the morning with Bianca’s Bootcamp, ride some of the trails Hellsend Dirt Compound has to offer, session the big line and finally test Ike’s dream track ‘Techno’.

Created by Sandell Films

Part 1 – DH and Pitbikes

Part 2 – Dirt Jumps

hellsend downhill
Photo Credit: Thomas Sandell

