Let Us Know in the Comments – Episode 2

The last we'll hear from the troll hunters, for now

April 24, 2020 By

The original dates of the 2020 Sea Otter Classic are now behind us. So, we gathered the remainder of the Youtube comments that the Bible of Bike Tests participants recorded at last year’s Sea Otter, and put them together to help make you laugh. Hopefully with us, not at us, but we’ll take what we can get.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It