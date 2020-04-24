Let Us Know in the Comments – Episode 2

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The original dates of the 2020 Sea Otter Classic are now behind us. So, we gathered the remainder of the Youtube comments that the Bible of Bike Tests participants recorded at last year’s Sea Otter, and put them together to help make you laugh. Hopefully with us, not at us, but we’ll take what we can get.

