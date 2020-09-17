Watch more recent epic adventure with Bron HERE .

Le Tour de France de Kilian Bron, presented by Commencal Bicycles and Shimano.

Since the Tour de France ended up going ahead, a lot of us have our minds focused overseas. To the riding possibilities that the region offers, both paved and unpaved. Commencal rider Kilian Bron covers a little of both, expertly documented by some of the best drone filming we’ve ever seen. Sit back and drink in some of the most beautiful backdrops ever to grace a three-and-a-half-minute Youtube video, in Le Tour de France de Kilian Bron. And while your’e doing so, be sure not to ignore that Bron is on Commencal’s new Meta Power e-bike. Allez allez!

