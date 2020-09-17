Since the Tour de France ended up going ahead, a lot of us have our minds focused overseas. To the riding possibilities that the region offers, both paved and unpaved. Commencal rider Kilian Bron covers a little of both, expertly documented by some of the best drone filming we’ve ever seen. Sit back and drink in some of the most beautiful backdrops ever to grace a three-and-a-half-minute Youtube video, in Le Tour de France de Kilian Bron. And while your’e doing so, be sure not to ignore that Bron is on Commencal’s new Meta Power e-bike. Allez allez!
Le Tour de France de Kilian Bron, presented by Commencal Bicycles and Shimano.
Featuring Kilian Bron.
Watch more recent epic adventure with Bron HERE.
Video: Morgins Mobbing with the Syndicate
Metal, DH bikes, the Syndicate. Barhumps are extra.
Video: Camping & Shredding Big Bear with Canyon CLLCTV
Dusty smiles.
Video: Thomas Lapeyrie Expands Himself in 'Portrait'
Introspective, well-ridden.
Video: Vali Holl in 'Sound of Speed'
The laughter is the best.
Video: A Mark Scott Masterclass in the Tweed Valley
Definitely on pace as racing returns.
Video: Reece Wallace Flies All Over BC
Taking shuttling to whole new heights.
Video: How a Fabio Wibmer Edit Gets Made
Can you do that one more time?
Mitch Ropelato Goes for an SLC Urban Assault
So many skills.
Sound off in the comments below!