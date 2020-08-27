Thank you for being a friend.

Travel down the road and back again.

Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant.

And if you threw a party, invited everyone you knew,

You would see, the biggest gift would be from me,

And the card attached would say:

Thank you for being a friend.

If you aren’t also able to recite the theme from Golden Girls from memory, you have done more with your life than we have. Maybe you’ve done stuff like catching golden hour on Colorado’s Monarch Crest trail. Gardner, her dog Twocaps, her trusty new Process 153 and the setting sun seem like history’s most perfect quartet. Unless, of course, you count Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia.

Photo Credit: Justin Olsen

