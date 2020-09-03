Jake Hood and Elliot Smith cruise through Wellington, New Zealand on the Kona Shonky, turning everything into a feature.

“Choose a steel frame, tapered headtube, adjustable dropouts and a threaded bb. Choose 142 hub spacing, choose gears or single speed. Choose frame only and build it your way or choose a complete build. Choose three piece cranks, a Manitou Circus Expert fork, WTB rims and Maxxis DTH tires. Choose jibbing through the streets, nose bonking, curb cutting, tire slashing and wall riding. Choose traffic dodging, tourist weaving, pedestrian hopping. Choose riding across town to pump tracks, pumping and weaving. Choose finding gaps and new lines. Choose high fives and sharing the stoke. Choose riding from sunrise to sunset. Choose spending time with quantity people, investing in good times. Choose life. Choose Shonky.” – Kona Bikes

Check out BIKE’s impressions of the Kona Shonky HERE.