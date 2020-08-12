Kona Bikes Thinks You Might Like the Honzo ESD
And, ya know, we mean LIKE-like...
It’s tough making connections these days. Maybe that’s part of why bikes are booming. If you want to have that feeling of closeness we all need right now, you might as well have it with your bike. And no bike gets you closer than a hardtail. So, to help wrap up this slightly uncomfortable metaphor, Kona just released an edit of Scottish ex-pat shredding the new Honzo ESD in New Zealand, on the south island’s Cable Bay Adventure Park.
Once you’re done there, we’ve got a review of the Honzo ESD here, or you can get the details straight from Kona here.
