Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last two weeks, you’ve heard of 21 year old, Kasper Woolley. Here’s a minute and a half of him riding ridiculously fast in Squamish. The video features Kasper’s not-so-secret training track, which he hand built.

We’re stoked to be supporting Kasper for his 3rd season on OneUp. For 2020 Kasper is teammates with Jared Graves on the Yeti OneUp Team. Fingers crossed, we’ll see them both racing some EWS’s later in the year.

Brought to you by OneUp Components.

Video and Photos by Peter Wojnar.

