Jolanda Neff in Jolandaland – ‘GO WITH THE FLOW’
After a postponed start to the race season due to Covid-19, Jolanda Neff fortunately had time to stay home and recover 100%, before making her comeback on a National level and enjoying more time at home during the summer months than normal!
“This is the longest I’ve ever not raced my bike” – 2020 in a nutshell. For the full story and more with Jolanda and co, check out Episode 3 now.
