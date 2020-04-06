Johny Salido Destroys Barcelona in “RETURN”
From La Poma bike park to hidden slopestyle lines & all the streets between
There’s no storyline. No artsy overly emotional opening or scratchy, sampled found-footage audio. Just really good riding in some really good places. Filmer Juan Diego Taylor follows Johny Salido as they put together this short highlight reel that reminds us of classic MTB/BMX crossover sections in videos of old.
