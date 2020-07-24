Watch pro racer on the rise Joe Breeden ride his Polygon N9 like there is no tomorrow! Take a deep breath as he turns traction control off and go as hard as the law of physics let him!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.