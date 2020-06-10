Joe Barnes Rips for Fish and Chips

Joe’s local fish and chips shop has become a pilgrimage for many these days. But when you get there and the gates are shut it’s a heartbreak situation. Cereal in the “pool” it is then! This is the first film of Joe’s “Lockdown Bites” series that has some movement in the shots as he gets some help with the filming from Miles and Fiona, instead of relying solely on his trusty tripod. Enjoy and don’t forget to subscribe to not miss all the golden nugs right as they drop.

