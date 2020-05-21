Joe Barnes Lockdown Bites – In The Band!
Bee Gees and brown serpents.
Joe Barnes delves deeper into his Virtual Reality to become a member of the Bee Gees band. After harmonizing with the lads Joe needs to head out to build some fresh trail to cool off.
