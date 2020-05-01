Jaxson Riddle is young, even for a young-person’s sport like downhill mountain biking. At the age of 19, he’s already earned sponsorships from some of sport’s premiere brands, traveled around the world, and snagged a spot in TGR’s Accomplice on virtue of his creative and fearless riding. And this is just the beginning…

Read Jaxson’s full athlete profile HERE.

Watch the official teaser for ‘Accomplice’ HERE.