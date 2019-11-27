Photo Credit: Sam Needham

Trans-Provence was a pioneer event in rally-style point-to-point mountain bike racing. When it bowed out at the top of its game in June 2019, many wondered why. In this fourth and final episode of “Itinerology,” longtime Trans-Provence racer Anka Martin explores the notion that a pioneering mountain biking event can have the primary function of carrying a message about the sport, and that the event might then one day reach a point of fulfillment of purpose. In this case, the race doesn’t need to go on forever—the trails are still there and we should keep riding them.

Photo Credit: Sven Martin

Set deep in southern France’s Maritime Alps, the big-mountain blind enduro led racers down raw, primitive trails crisscrossing verdant valleys, and dipping into picturesque villages, before ending at the turquoise waters of the French Riviera. It wasn’t uncommon for a stage to include a multi-hour hike-a-bike to get to an equally epic multi-hour descent. Ash Smith and Melissa Munro started the race in 2009, and aimed to make every year a truly unique experience, even taking a year off in 2018 to scout a new route that would return the race to its blind roots. It returned this year for one final chapter in its storied history.

Our own Satchel Cronk was at that last race, and documented Trans-Provence’s final six days:

Watch the previous Itinerology episodes here: