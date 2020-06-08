French style and speed masters Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque of the Commencal/100% Race Team go all out on a pile of fresh-cut tracks in ‘Hurricane’, the latest visual treat from Leon Perrin and Commencal. With hints of Revel Co.’s ‘Parallel’ taken into the damp French woods and tossed with some good ol’ Euro attitude, this one is must watch.

