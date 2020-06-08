**VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE**
French style and speed masters Hugo Frixtalon and Thomas Estaque of the Commencal/100% Race Team go all out on a pile of fresh-cut tracks in ‘Hurricane’, the latest visual treat from Leon Perrin and Commencal. With hints of Revel Co.’s ‘Parallel’ taken into the damp French woods and tossed with some good ol’ Euro attitude, this one is must watch.
Hurricane
Directed by – Leon Perrin
Producer – Commencal
Cinematography – Leon Perrin / Gaetan Clary / Louis Huguenin
Aerial Cinematography – Leon Perrin
Editing/Color – Leon Perrin
Light Manager – Louis Huguenin
Title – PC George
Sound Design – Leo Lunel
Music – “Jet Lag” ASAP FERG
