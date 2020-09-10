It’s with the mysteriously named WX-13 that Hugo Robenek and Adam Kovar (Divergent Films) return with a mini-steeze edit that just makes us want to ride! We’ve previously seen another edit with an obscure title from them – BAWAVERA – which also features that fluid style that we’re familiar with from the two Czechs.
Rider: Hugo Robenek
Directed by: Adam Kovar (Divergent Films)
Presented by Commencal Bicycles.
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Joe Breeden Turns Race Mode ON at his Home Track
There being no races doesn't mean you can't race.
Videos
Max Nerurkar Likes Jumping
Sharks in the woods.
Videos
Three Mountains, Three Riders on the Rocky Mountain Altitude
A product of the environment.
Videos
Brage Vestavik Builds and Rides his Signature Trail
So these vikings and Andy Goldsworthy walk into a bike park...
Videos
Transition Drops the Gate on Blue Steel
They're all just trail speed, we're sure
Videos
A Day in the Woods with Warren Kniss
“He’s the most stylish rider in town.”
Videos
The New Slash in a Global Highlight Reel
When "marketing" is just plain rad.
Videos
Video: Everywhere is a Bike Park on the Kona Shonky
Freedom to fly.
Sound off in the comments below!