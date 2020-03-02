How Much Money Do Mountain Bikers Actually Make? – Fast Life S3E5
Adressing the elephant in the room
The harsh realities of the sport become apparent as the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup heads to Val di Sole, and Loïc Bruni, Kate Courtney and Finn Iles face challenges that threaten to derail the season.
Featuring: Loic Bruni, FRANCE, 25y.o., Specialized
Finn Iles, CANADA, 19 y.o., Specialized
Kate Courtney, USA, 23 y.o., Scott Team Racing
Follow the UCI MTB World Cup 2020 LIVE on Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/UCIMTB20
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Between The Races, Ep. 4 – Luca Shaw
Small town kid, big boy goals
Videos
"A Dog's Life" Ep. 2 - Châtel with Brendan Fairclough and Vincent Tupin
Snowy peaks and loamy steeps with two of the steeziest
Videos
Video: Bhutan - Adventure Is...
Exploring our world and ourselves
Videos
"Tribe" Full Film
The community of North American freeride at its best
Sound off in the comments below!