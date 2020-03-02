How Much Money Do Mountain Bikers Actually Make? – Fast Life S3E5

Adressing the elephant in the room

March 2, 2020 By

The harsh realities of the sport become apparent as the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup heads to Val di Sole, and Loïc Bruni, Kate Courtney and Finn Iles face challenges that threaten to derail the season.

Featuring: Loic Bruni, FRANCE, 25y.o., Specialized

Finn Iles, CANADA, 19 y.o., Specialized

Kate Courtney, USA, 23 y.o., Scott Team Racing

Follow the UCI MTB World Cup 2020 LIVE on Red Bull TV: https://win.gs/UCIMTB20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It