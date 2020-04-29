House Calls: Hans Rey on Quarantine, Storytelling & Preserving MTB History
We can't make his stuff up, follks.
Some people have a bit of an advantage at this whole working-from-home thing. Not only is Hans Rey’s home adjacent to some of the world’s best trails, the home itself holds some of the world’s best stories. Gear editor, Travis Engel digs into a little of both in this installment of House Calls.
