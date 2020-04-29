House Calls: Hans Rey on Quarantine, Storytelling & Preserving MTB History

We can't make his stuff up, follks.

April 29, 2020 By

Some people have a bit of an advantage at this whole working-from-home thing. Not only is Hans Rey’s home adjacent to some of the world’s best trails, the home itself holds some of the world’s best stories. Gear editor, Travis Engel digs into a little of both in this installment of House Calls.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It