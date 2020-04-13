House Calls: Guerrilla Gravity and the New Gnarvana

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Guerrilla Gravity is proving that making carbon fiber frames in the U.S. can be economically and ecologically sound, and that you can innovate in the process. In fact, you have to innovate. A little over a year after they brought the world Revved Carbon, they’ve brought us their fifth model, the Gnarvana. We sign in, send out some invites, turn on the camera and turn off mute with Will Montague and Matt Giaraffa, the brand’s co-founders to talk bikes.

