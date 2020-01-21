Kasper Woolley is a 20-year-old enduro racer from Squamish, B.C. Last season, he finished on the podium in three of the eight rounds of the Enduro World Series in U21, with a 2nd in Zermatt, 3rd in Tasmania and 3rd in Northstar. OneUp is excited to continue supporting Kasper for the 2020 EWS season as he moves up to race in Open men. Enjoy this edit of Kasper going very, very fast on his home trails as he preps for the upcoming season.

[ hek-tik ] adjective characterized by intense agitation, excitement, confused and rapid movement. Every ride we search to find a few of these hectic moments and try to control the chaos for a turn or two.