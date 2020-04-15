Funny how quickly the novelty of life under quarantine wears off. It was a little easier to look on the bright side for the first week. Or even the second. Maybe you read a book or painted a wall. But now, maybe your area is experiencing some trail closures, so you’re stuck looking for more books to read or more walls to paint. For many of us, at least some of the light at the end of this tunnel is shining directly from the bike hanging in the garage. And working on that bike is the perfect way to daydream about those first rides when the trails reopen or when the band gets back together. Here are five more bike hacks to help you along.
1: Custom Allen Wrenches
It’s always good to have a few stubby Allen wrenches handy. You won’t use them often, but you’ll be glad they’re there when needed. And the best part is they don’t have to cost you a dime. Just grab some worn-out hexes from the bottom of the toolbox or some cheap-o silver ones you got with that Ikea magazine rack, and cut the business-end just long enough to sink into a bolt. Keeping a set of 2.5- through 5-millimeter Allens will certainly prove helpful.
2: Sticky Pistons
There are plenty of reasons your brakes might be rubbing, but one might be a piston that isn’t retracting. As long as the piston itself isn’t damaged, a little lubrication should get it moving again.
Keep some of the appropriate type of brake fluid handy, as well as a way to apply it to the pistons with some accuracy like a straw or a syringe. Remove your wheel and pads, and dab the fluid on the unevenly protruding piston. Push it back in and, while you’re at it, expose the other piston(s) to do the same to them. On two-piston brakes, this is simple, but on 4-piston models you’ll have to block off two of the pistons while you work on the other two. Gently press in on one piston with a screwdriver while even more gently pulling on the lever to expose the other piston. It won’t take much. Cycle them in and out to get the fluid spread evenly.
Press the pistons back in, thoroughly wipe off the excess fluid, and put it all back together. Your pads will probably rest in a different position after you’re done, so you’ll need to re-adjust your caliper, but you should be problem-free after that.
3: Grease as Glue
We ask a lot of our suspension linkage. We want it to be responsive, durable and lightweight. We demand that it offers adequate tire clearance, stiffness and efficiency. Close to the bottom of that list is serviceability. Sometimes, bolts and pins get hidden behind frame members and rocker plates. Often, it’s a game of reverse Jenga to properly re-assemble a frame after greasing a pivot or changing a shock. Perfect example is when a design requires that a spacer sits between two pivots. Until the bolt goes through it, that spacer invariably wants to slip through its respective crack. A crack barely wide enough for the spacer itself, let alone a pair of fingers to hold it in place. But in a rare moment of poetic convenience, suspension design has offered its own solution: Grease. It’s already a good idea to sandwich all frame hardware components between some grease to keep them tight and quiet. It just happens that a dab of grease will also help suspend nearly any spacer delicately in place, just long enough for you to rotate the frame members back into position and lock everything down with the bolt. You’ll have some excess to wipe off, but the process itself is nice and tidy.
4: Press-Fit Protocol
Pressing in bearings would seem simple enough. Put your press through one cup, then your frame, then the other cup, then tighten it, and ouala! Your cups are installed. But pressing both sides in at the same time means neither side of the press is sitting against a fixed surface, so it’s not perfectly perpendicular to the direction the cups are sliding. And if there’s anything we know about press-fit bottom brackets, it’s that they kinda need to be perfect or you can get creaking and damage.
The trick is to be patient. Load up just one cup so the opposite side of the press can sit square against the frame. Then, once the first cup is installed, it’ll be square enough to properly center your tool and you can press in the other side nice and straight.
5: Custom Bottom-Bracket Spacers
There was a time when chain guides, bash rings, even front derailleurs were commonly mounted to a plate held on behind the drive side bottom bracket cup. Long after that trend died, bottom brackets were still being designed 2.5 millimeters too wide in order to accommodate the width of the extra accessories. Or, in the case of older frames with 68-millimeter bottom bracket shells instead of 73, that bumped up to 7.5 millimeters. Today, many modern thread-in bottom brackets have moved on, but not all of them. There’s a very good chance that you’ve got a spacer between your drive-side cup and your frame. And if so, there’s an even better chance that that spacer is plastic.
Whenever you’re tightening a bolt, it’s always nice to tighten against actual metal, so this bike hack suggests just that. Wheels Manufacturing, a U.S. producer of bearings, derailleur hangers, and all things forgotten and un-glamorous, makes an alloy spacer to do just that. And if you’ve got chainring clearance or chainline issues, you can break that spacer up into one 0.5-millimeter and two 1-millimeter spacers to slide the whole assembly over in precise increments.
Video: Cecile Ravenel - Home & Free
The champion, back on her bike.
Kona Introduces The 2020 Hei Hei
Sticking to its roots, but growing a little taller
House Calls: Guerrilla Gravity and the New Gnarvana
Will Montague and Matt Giaraffa talk with Ryan Palmer
Video: Adam Brayton Destroying Turns in 'Tea & Biscuits'
Kestrel, incoming.
Video: Brendan Howey - A Canadian Down Under
Hypnotizing flow and technique.
Norco's William Robert Glows in the Dark
A private Parisian paradise that could outsell Dirt Merchant
Video: Theo Erlangsen - One Run in Tokai
Rough and raw.
Video: Madison Saracen 2020 Team Launch - Lockdown Edition
Danny does deadpan.
Sound off in the comments below!