Funny how quickly the novelty of life under quarantine wears off. It was a little easier to look on the bright side for the first week. Or even the second. Maybe you read a book or painted a wall. But now, maybe your area is experiencing some trail closures, so you’re stuck looking for more books to read or more walls to paint. For many of us, at least some of the light at the end of this tunnel is shining directly from the bike hanging in the garage. And working on that bike is the perfect way to daydream about those first rides when the trails reopen or when the band gets back together. Here are five more bike hacks to help you along.

1: Custom Allen Wrenches

It’s always good to have a few stubby Allen wrenches handy. You won’t use them often, but you’ll be glad they’re there when needed. And the best part is they don’t have to cost you a dime. Just grab some worn-out hexes from the bottom of the toolbox or some cheap-o silver ones you got with that Ikea magazine rack, and cut the business-end just long enough to sink into a bolt. Keeping a set of 2.5- through 5-millimeter Allens will certainly prove helpful.

2: Sticky Pistons

There are plenty of reasons your brakes might be rubbing, but one might be a piston that isn’t retracting. As long as the piston itself isn’t damaged, a little lubrication should get it moving again.

Keep some of the appropriate type of brake fluid handy, as well as a way to apply it to the pistons with some accuracy like a straw or a syringe. Remove your wheel and pads, and dab the fluid on the unevenly protruding piston. Push it back in and, while you’re at it, expose the other piston(s) to do the same to them. On two-piston brakes, this is simple, but on 4-piston models you’ll have to block off two of the pistons while you work on the other two. Gently press in on one piston with a screwdriver while even more gently pulling on the lever to expose the other piston. It won’t take much. Cycle them in and out to get the fluid spread evenly.