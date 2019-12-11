Going Places: Julia Hobson
After unfathomable tragedy, finding a new way forward
“Going Places” is as much about the people as the locations themselves. That’s because everyone has a story about how they discovered their own special place to ride. And sometimes those stories are not always easy to share. This is the moving story of Julia Hobson, a Juliana Bicycles’ ambassador who lost everything in November 2011, and how she found her way back.
Read more from Julia here.
In Case You Missed It
Videos
Video: Urban Freeride Lives with Fabio Wibmer
Definitely not recommended behavior, but wow. Is this Wibmer at his gnarliest?
Videos
Video: The YT MOB World Tour: Ep. 7 – Time
The search for the next young talent comes to a close in Spain.
Videos
Itinerology Part 4: The Spirit of Odyssey
Trans-Provence may be over, but it doesn't have to be forgotten
Videos
Video: The Gloam Season ft. Cody Kelley
Cody Kelley has no style or speed, nor can he corner. See for yourself.
Sound off in the comments below!