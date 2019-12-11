Going Places: Julia Hobson

After unfathomable tragedy, finding a new way forward

December 11, 2019 By

“Going Places” is as much about the people as the locations themselves. That’s because everyone has a story about how they discovered their own special place to ride. And sometimes those stories are not always easy to share. This is the moving story of Julia Hobson, a Juliana Bicycles’ ambassador who lost everything in November 2011, and how she found her way back.

Read more from Julia here.

