Full Travel: GT’s Suspension Development Story Ep. 2

“Travel back to the beginning of full-suspension mountain bikes with some legendary personalities! ‘Full Travel’ is a documentary by Pipeline Digital Media which takes a look back at GT’s history of pushing the progression of the sport.

After the huge success of the RTS, the rest of the bike industry was left frantically trying to catch up… but GT was already two steps ahead. Using feedback from highly talented GT Factory Racing athletes like Nico Vouilloz and Mike King for R&D, Jim Busby and the engineers continued to push the boundaries of what suspension could do with the introduction of the LTS.” – GT Bicycles