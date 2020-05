Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Travel back to the beginning of full-suspension mountain bikes with some legendary personalities. ‘Full Travel’ is a documentary by Pipeline Digital Media which takes a look back at GT’s history of pushing the progression of the sport.

Chapter 1: The birth of the RTS and a major upset at the 1992 World Championships.” – GT Bicycles