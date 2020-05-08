Some bikes are all about getting down to business. Covering ground, doing it quickly, but having as much fun as possible in the process. The Yeti SB130 is one of those bikes. That makes it the perfect go-to if all you need is a quickie. If you can duck behind the cubicles, commando-crawl through the parking lot and get to your car by 4:37, you can get a lot done before dark with a bike like this. Or, if you worked at Yeti, you could just jump on the office lunch ride and skip all that. Yeti headquarters is close enough to Colorado’s Front Range that they can go bang out a few klicks instead of getting a plate of Surf ‘n Turf at Chotchkie’s. But the Front Range is no joke, so some of the folks at Yeti sup up their bread-and-butter bikes with a little extra travel.

Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

The SB130 is the new go-to, but now instead of 150-millimeters front, 130 rear, it gets a 160-millimeter fork and an overstroked rear shock netting 137 millimeters. It comes at the sacrifice of a half degree in the seat tube angle, giving you a still-steep 76.5 degrees. And of course, it comes at the benefit of a half-degree slacker in the head angle at 65 degrees. It’s just a little more, but not too much. You can still TCB without going OTB.

Photo Credit: Sathel Cronk

We wanted to do something special with Yeti’s new nooner, so we asked Ryan Palmer to put his thoughts down on digital and put together a little First Ride video. Sit back, enjoy and …. uh … don’t ask him about the hat.