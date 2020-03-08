Spot made the new Ryve 100 and 115 marathon bikes for the Leadville 100 course. Bike’s Senior Editor Ryan Palmer is not a racer, but he decided to take the 115 out for a quick rip anyway here at the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival, where the short, punchy, technical climbs perfectly suit a short-travel 29er of this pedigree.
