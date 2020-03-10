The very first brand we reached out to for a First Ride at the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival was Scott. If there was any bike of the past two years that deserved to have a women’s version, it’s the Scott Ransom. It swept our Bible of Bike Tests in Mammoth in 2018, and it has been Bike Mag Gear Editor, Travis Engel’s dream bike ever since. Kudos to Scott for not assuming women wouldn’t be interested in big-travel big-wheeled bikes. Though, it should come as no surprise. If any long-travel 29er is going to prove the versatility that platform offers, it’s the Ransom. This was Nicole’s first time on it, and despite the fact that she’s shorter and lighter than the testers who covered the unisex Ransom, she still didn’t find that it rides like a big bike. It’s reasonably maneuverable and, especially thanks to the lighter shock tune, it isn’t the piggy, glued-to-the-ground sled that some bikes in this category are.

It also doesn’t climb like a big bike. Putting it in its traction mode essentially steepens the seat tube angle and drops it to 120 millimeters of travel. But it doesn’t feel out of balance, and it doesn’t sacrifice its traction. Of course, part of that is thanks to the 2.6-inch tires front and rear. All the more impressive that, despite the numbers, the Scott Contessa Ransom rarely feels like too much bike. When it’s wide open, though, it’s just the right amount of too much. Beyond just its dialed leverage curve and geo, the proprietary Fox Nude shock’s Ramp Switch allows you to adjust between two levels of progressivity on the trail. It can go from fully committed to its ground-swallowing nature to uncharacteristically poppy and nimble with the flick of the finger.

The Contessa Ransom is available in small, medium and large, and at just one level, the 910, which gets you a carbon front triangle and aluminum rear, Fox 36 Performance fork, Syncros Revelstoke 2.0 alloy wheels, GX drivetrain and Fox Transfer dropper for $5,500.