First Ride: Chromag Arcturian

It doesn't matter when it's Arcturian, baby.

September 23, 2019 By

Pvt. Frost: “Hey, I sure wouldn’t mind getting some more of that Arcturian poontang, remember that time?
Pvt. Spunkmeyer: “Yeah, Frost, but the one that you had was male.
Pvt. Frost: “It doesn’t matter when it’s Arcturian, baby.

a
Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox

Maybe you don’t remember every obscure line from 1986’s “Aliens,” but this is one of my favorites. For 35 years, fans like myself have been wondering what an Arcturian is. And when I saw Chromag released an aggressive 29+ bike with that very name, I figured this past Crankworx would be a great opportunity to get my answer. And did I? Well, yes and no. Have a look at this lost episode of Crankworx 2019’s First Rides to see why it doesn’t matter when it’s Arcturian, baby.

chromag
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
chomag
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
chromag
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk
chromag
Photo Credit: Satchel Cronk

