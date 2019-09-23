First Ride: Chromag Arcturian
It doesn't matter when it's Arcturian, baby.
Pvt. Frost: “Hey, I sure wouldn’t mind getting some more of that Arcturian poontang, remember that time?”
Pvt. Spunkmeyer: “Yeah, Frost, but the one that you had was male.”
Pvt. Frost: “It doesn’t matter when it’s Arcturian, baby.”
Maybe you don’t remember every obscure line from 1986’s “Aliens,” but this is one of my favorites. For 35 years, fans like myself have been wondering what an Arcturian is. And when I saw Chromag released an aggressive 29+ bike with that very name, I figured this past Crankworx would be a great opportunity to get my answer. And did I? Well, yes and no. Have a look at this lost episode of Crankworx 2019’s First Rides to see why it doesn’t matter when it’s Arcturian, baby.
Canyon's Braydon Bringhurst Isn't Taking This Seriously
A two-minute master class in goofing off on the trail
"Hectic" Featuring Kasper Woolley
The Squamish local likes speed
Video: Brandon Semenuk - 'Lightspeed'
Far-out riding from the far east
Dream Builds: Satchel Cronk's Santa Cruz Megatower
A subtly-styled speed demon decked for the downs
Sound off in the comments below!