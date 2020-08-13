First Nations Students Blaze Trails in Race Face Creator Series Ep. 10
Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth (Opening Penelakut) concludes the series
Between Vancouver Island and mainland B.C. is Penelakut Island. In 1890, a residential school was built on the island by the Catholic church in an effort to assimilate First Nations children into the Euro-centric society that was being spread during the colonial period. The school has a history of violence and abuse against its students, and was eventually disbanded, but not until 1978. Now, Penelakut Island is a reserve belonging to the First Nations people who live there, and there is a different kind of education happening.
Riley McIntosh is a trailbuilder from Vancouver Island, and he runs a program that is building singletrack on Penelakut Island with its local young students. In addition to being a mission authentic to the core values of the Penelakut people, trail building is a growing industry in Canada. Like any trade education program, McIntosh’s initiative exposes young people to something that could become a career someday, or at the very least, will expose a group of young people to mountain biking.
Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth, or Opening Penelakut documents the people and places involved in the undertaking. Unlike most of the videos we share, it’s a solid 45 minutes, but needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack here. It seems Race Face saved the best for last in this, episode 10 of 10 in their Creator Series.
Kasper Woolley Rides Real Rapidly
Remember the name.
Real People, Real Riders - Kyle Norbraten Goes Riding
Checking in with Norbs about his new life.
Kona Bikes Thinks You Might Like the Honzo ESD
And, ya know, we mean LIKE-like...
Sundays in Châtel Episode Thirteen - Joël Ducrot and the Freeriders
BERMS. And jumps and nice mountains.
Sound off in the comments below!