First Nations Students Blaze Trails in Race Face Creator Series Ep. 10

Between Vancouver Island and mainland B.C. is Penelakut Island. In 1890, a residential school was built on the island by the Catholic church in an effort to assimilate First Nations children into the Euro-centric society that was being spread during the colonial period. The school has a history of violence and abuse against its students, and was eventually disbanded, but not until 1978. Now, Penelakut Island is a reserve belonging to the First Nations people who live there, and there is a different kind of education happening.

Riley McIntosh is a trailbuilder from Vancouver Island, and he runs a program that is building singletrack on Penelakut Island with its local young students. In addition to being a mission authentic to the core values of the Penelakut people, trail building is a growing industry in Canada. Like any trade education program, McIntosh’s initiative exposes young people to something that could become a career someday, or at the very least, will expose a group of young people to mountain biking.

Hwuy’xwet Pune’luxutth, or Opening Penelakut documents the people and places involved in the undertaking. Unlike most of the videos we share, it’s a solid 45 minutes, but needless to say, there’s a lot to unpack here. It seems Race Face saved the best for last in this, episode 10 of 10 in their Creator Series.