Fingers Crossed BMX Releases its Debut Episode

Suspension is now transmitting between species

March 6, 2020 By

Back in January, a mysterious teaser video slowly started circulating in the BMX community. It was a project started by a groundbreaking rider named Ruben Alcantara and aided by fellow BMXers Garrett Byrnes and Mike Bennett, and they’re calling it Fingers Crossed. Almost immediately, the teaser video was transmitted to the mountain-bike community, and it’s no mystery why. The teaser video centered around bikes, custom-frankensteined by a shop in Ruben’s home town of Malaga, Spain to integrate disc brakes, bigger tires and full suspension. The idea of what a full-suspension BMX bike could do in the hands of Ruben Alcantara got our minds racing, and the wait is finally over. Have a seat and check out episode one of Fingers Crossed.

