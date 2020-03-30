Fingers Crossed BMX Episode Two

When we last left our heroes at Fingers Crossed BMX, we had just established the concept, the history and the potential of building full-suspension BMX bikes. Now, we start to follow the adventures that Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes will take on them. Each had built their own bikes, Ruben in Spain and Garrett in the U.S. They meet up in Malaga and hit some spots that would not be quite as much fun on a traditional BMX bike. Garrett gets knocked out, Ruben separates a stanchion from a crown, and fix the problems with a night’s sleep and a cup of glue, respectively. Hey, it’s not called “Fingers Crossed” for nothing. Who knows what else they’ll get up to and who they’ll meet along the way. All we know is that, in Byrnes’ words, you can hit anything.