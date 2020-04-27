Fingers Crossed BMX Episode Three

When we last left our heroes, they had just glued a stanchion that had separated inside the children’s mountain bike fork that Ruben Alcantara was running on his custom built full-suspension BMX bike. That’s the kind of incident that inspired the name “Fingers Crossed.” They’re in uncharted territory, and all they can do is hope that it’ll work.

In this episode, the crew arrives at Revolution Bike Park in northern Whales. There’s a jump line at Revolution that seems perfect for the Fingers Crossed project. The lines seemed as groomed as opening day at Joyride, though the weather didn’t look like it was going to cooperate. Sit back and cross your fingers.