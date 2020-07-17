fairclough masterclass
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
4 bikes. A 10 mile radius from home. We asked Brendan Fairclough to set out to film the best edit he could in the illustrious Surrey Hills in the south of England, the world’s best trails (if you ask him!) The result? Chasing Trail Ep. 30 – The Fairclough Masterclass

brendan fairclough
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
fairclough masterclass
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
brendan fairclough
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths

fairclough flip
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
fairclough scott chasing trail
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
fairclough voltage
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
brendog tire grab
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths
brendan fairclough
Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths

For more episodes of “Chasing Trail” – click HERE, folks!

Many thanks to TRP for supporting this project.

Video: Aspect Media
Photos: Tom Griffiths

A dusting a more recent Fairclough action.

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It