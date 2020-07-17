Photo Credit: Tom Griffiths 4 bikes. A 10 mile radius from home. We asked Brendan Fairclough to set out to film the best edit he could in the illustrious Surrey Hills in the south of England, the world’s best trails (if you ask him!) The result? Chasing Trail Ep. 30 – The Fairclough Masterclass

Many thanks to TRP for supporting this project.

Video: Aspect Media

Photos: Tom Griffiths

A dusting a more recent Fairclough action.