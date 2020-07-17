4 bikes. A 10 mile radius from home. We asked Brendan Fairclough to set out to film the best edit he could in the illustrious Surrey Hills in the south of England, the world’s best trails (if you ask him!) The result? Chasing Trail Ep. 30 – The Fairclough Masterclass
For more episodes of “Chasing Trail” – click HERE, folks!
Many thanks to TRP for supporting this project.
Video: Aspect Media
Photos: Tom Griffiths
