Fabio Wibmer “Working” From Home
Unsafe social distancing
Just when you were getting sick of all the painstakingly clever homemade videos of athletes riding in their yards, garages and living rooms, Fabio Wibmer is here to raise the bar. Both lighthearted and heavy-hitting, this quick edit might ease some of the stress we’re under right now. Or if not, it will at least remind us all that things could be worse. Fabio Wibmer could be our roommate.
