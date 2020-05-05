Fabio Wibmer “Working” From Home

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just when you were getting sick of all the painstakingly clever homemade videos of athletes riding in their yards, garages and living rooms, Fabio Wibmer is here to raise the bar. Both lighthearted and heavy-hitting, this quick edit might ease some of the stress we’re under right now. Or if not, it will at least remind us all that things could be worse. Fabio Wibmer could be our roommate.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to BIKE’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

Success! Thank you for signing up. Your information has been successfully processed!

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.