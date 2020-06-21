It’s Father’s Day weekend, and we’re wondering if Eric Porter might want to adopt us. Porter, who’s long made his living off riding bikes, has already passed along his passion for all-things-two-wheeled to his two boys, Miles and Owen. In this video, Porter enlists his boys to help build a new BMX and MTB Jump Roll-In for a brand new medium-size jump line in his ridiculous backyard, which already includes a pumptrack and big-kid dirt jumps. The new jump line is meant to add a progression level for his kids between the jumptrack and the big dirt jumps. The video is a fun watch that’ll inspire you to plot your own roll-in, and will definitely leave you wishing you also lived at Porter’s house.
