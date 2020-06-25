Watch more recent Semenuk action HERE .

High energy descent featuring Brandon Semenuk and the vast peaks of New Zealand in Elude, created by Semenuk and Benoit Lalande. In a break from production with Revel Co., Semenuk (as usual) gets all kinds of stylish on his downhill and slope bikes in the Southern Hemisphere.

