High energy descent featuring Brandon Semenuk and the vast peaks of New Zealand in Elude, created by Semenuk and Benoit Lalande. In a break from production with Revel Co., Semenuk (as usual) gets all kinds of stylish on his downhill and slope bikes in the Southern Hemisphere.
Elude
Directors: Benoit Lalande & Brandon Semenuk
DP/Editor: Benoit Lalande
Photography: Toby Cowley
Sound: Keith White
Music: Flying Lotus – Spicy Sammich
