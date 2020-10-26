Watch: Drone’s Eye View of a Blistering Bike Park Run in Switzerland

Drone flight has really become a godsend for cinematography––especially in the world of action sports. In the latest example of rad bike footage captured via drone, check out this edit.

Rider Jérôme Caroli laid down a blistering run at the Verbier Bikepark in Switzerland, all the while being buzzed by a drone. Whizzing through trees and only a few feet from Caroli’s head, it provides a unique perspective that only a drone (and experienced drone operator) can capture.