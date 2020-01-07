Danny MacAskill Hits the Gym

Do you even trials, bro?

January 7, 2020

Riding edits have taken a turn for the dramatic lately. So many take themselves way too seriously, and have the aesthetic of Soviet-era art house films or Calvin Klein cologne advertisements. On the other end of the spectrum is Danny MacAskill’s latest video. From its Proclaimers soundtrack to the Jackie-Chan-style outtakes rolling behind the credits, Danny MacAskill’s Gymnasium is a great way to lighten the mood.

