Connor Fearon, Miranda Miller: Kona Process X, “Sick”

September 22, 2020 By

Bike Magazine Bible of Bike Tests veteran, Lacy Kemp, abandoned the fabulously lucrative world of mountain-bike testing a couple years ago to work for Kona Bikes. But she clearly hasn’t hung up her journalist hat or the wicked mullet wig beneath it, because she’s reporting the hard facts behind Kona’s new-school freeride bike, the Process X. Continuing the Bike Magazine tradition of being pretty sure we’re actually funny on camera, Lacy interviews Connor Fearon and Miranda Miller about their allegedly “sick” Process Xs. After some real journalism, there’s some gratuitous shredding. But think how well informed you’ll be once you get to that point!

Kona X Berms
Photo Credit: David Smith
Process X
Photo Credit: David Smith
Kona Sick Bike
Photo Credit: David Smith
Connor Process X
Photo Credit: Kane Naaraat
Faeron Process Kona
Photo Credit: Kane Naaraat
Miranda Miller Kona
Photo Credit: David Smith
Connor Faeron Freeride
Photo Credit: Kane Naaraat

