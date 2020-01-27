Chasing Volcanoes with Kilian Bron
Kilian erupts in his first project with Commencal
Was it real?
–
The wind whistles continuously in my ears.
The scent of sulfur attack my nostrils.
Vertigo twists my guts.
I think it was real.
The rashes still heat my skin.
The waves rock me.
These landscapes, my eyes remember them.
Yes, it had to be real.
Unless…
Let Kilian Bron and his crew guide you on the quest for volcanoes! Chasing Volcanoes is the first joint project by Kilian Bron and Commencal Media department (Leon Perrin as director) 12 days, 1 sailing ship, many islands, active volcanoes. The mission is enticing! And the result to be expected is a few minutes of dreamlike story.
The sound design, specially composed for this project, immerses us in that mystical universe that upsets our senses. Dizziness, lava eruptions, seasickness, sulfur fumaroles, our senses are on alert. So don’t rush to watch this edit. Wait to have 10 minutes in front of you. Press play on full screen, quiet, with a good pair of headphones. And only then, weigh the anchor.
Rider: Kilian BRON
Directed by: Léon PERRIN
Film: Léon PERRIN & Gaetan CLARY
Edit: Léon PERRIN
Music & Sound Edit: Léo LUNEL
Drone FPV: Pierre DUPONT (https://cinematicflow.com/)
Skippers: Lucas FRIGOUT & Adrien DESUZINGE
