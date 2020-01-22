Canyon’s Braydon Bringhurst Isn’t Taking This Seriously

There is a growing category of shred edit that was first popularized by riders like Lance Trappe, Kurt Voreis and Jeff Kendall-Weed. They take mountain biking, add some trials and BMX, and then orchestrate it with Cirque du Soleil-level precision. They showcase the superhuman ability of a very few riders to do exactly whatever they want with a bike and with a trail, as long as the filmer gives them enough takes. But there’s something different about what Braydon Bringhurst is doing on his Canyon Strive in St. George, Utah in this latest video. It’s more raw, muscular and frantic. It doesn’t have the perfection of a Danny MacAskill edit. Instead, it’s more like a Jackie Chan fight scene. There’s a feeling of urgent improvisation, but that just proves how well calculated it is. Now, enough with the high-minded critique. It’s a shred edit. Watch it, and get on with your day.