Build It and Shred It | Corbin Selfe’s DIY Trails in British Columbia

Not everyone has an extensive network of trails in their hometown. In fact, some people don’t have any trails at all. And while traveling to find trails is what most riders resort to, others decide to grab a shovel and get to work.

A prime of example is Corbin Selfe. Growing up in the small town of Sicamous, British Columbia––located about halfway between Calgary and Vancouver––Selfe soon realized that if he wanted to ride, he needed to build.

So that’s exactly what he did, building a network of trails and jumps over the course of several years. The result is a picturesque riding area that is primed for shredding, and as you can see, that’s exactly what Selfe does.