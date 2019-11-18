San Diego is known for a lot of things—namely craft breweries, beaches and perpetual sun—but mountain biking doesn’t always fall into the common descriptors. Trail access is tricky. Many networks sprouted from neighborhood trails built by locals in patches of open space over the years, and haven’t yet been sanctioned. And though the San Diego Mountain Biking Association (SDMBA) has made huge strides in recent years to gain approval and funding to build legal trail networks, California’s second largest city is still characterized by a mishmash of legal and illegal riding, without a lot of clarity on what is OK to ride and what isn’t. But that is quickly changing. SDMBA is close to cutting the ribbon on a 4-acre bike park that, when completed, will be the largest bike park in southern California, and the trail group has tirelessly championed projects that will open new riding opportunities and sanction existing trails.
SDMBA’s efforts are helped along by pros like Luca Cometti, Bubba Warren and Rachel and Kyle Strait, who call San Diego County home, and relish in the year-round training opportunities afforded by a place where ‘winter’ means daytime temperatures might dip below 70 degrees.
San Diego County spans some 4,500 square miles, and as such, the riding is incredibly diverse. East of the city, the Cleveland National Forest is home to Noble Canyon, a SoCal classic that starts at 5,500 feet above sea level and flows 10 miles and 2,200 feet from the pines up high to the desert scrub brush below, as well as the smattering of trails in Alpine; riding that feels so remote that it’s easy to forget you’re than an hour from one of the biggest cities in the country. On the opposite end of the spectrum, a new concrete pumptrack north of the city in Carmel Valley lights up the night. Filmer Justin Olsen spent a few days with lifelong local Cometti, exploring the nooks and crannies of San Diego’s burgeoning riding scene, and found a rich culture underneath the city’s beach-centric exterior.
This project was made possible by 10 Barrel Brewing.
