Rider: Brage Vestavik Produced by: BLUR MEDIA FPV Drone: Even Braaten

You may have seen Brage Vestavik build his incredible namesake trail , now go for a cruise with the trailmaster himself. Massive jumps, drops, and wallrides; take a lap with Brage Vestavik down his freshly built B-Rage trail at Trysil Bike Arena.

