Brage Vestavik Flows B-Rage, his Beautiful Namesake Trail
Raw dirt, raw audio, raw skill.
You may have seen Brage Vestavik build his incredible namesake trail, now go for a cruise with the trailmaster himself. Massive jumps, drops, and wallrides; take a lap with Brage Vestavik down his freshly built B-Rage trail at Trysil Bike Arena.
Rider: Brage Vestavik
Produced by: BLUR MEDIA
FPV Drone: Even Braaten
