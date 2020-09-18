Brage Vestavik Flows B-Rage, his Beautiful Namesake Trail

Raw dirt, raw audio, raw skill.

September 18, 2020 By

You may have seen Brage Vestavik build his incredible namesake trail, now go for a cruise with the trailmaster himself. Massive jumps, drops, and wallrides; take a lap with Brage Vestavik down his freshly built B-Rage trail at Trysil Bike Arena.

Rider: Brage Vestavik
Produced by: BLUR MEDIA
FPV Drone: Even Braaten

LTG
LTG_900x750_9.15.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation
In Case You Missed It